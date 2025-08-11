Hrithik Roshan And Shaan’s Sons Ridaan And Mahi’s Video of Meeting Each Other Outside A Restaurant Going Viral

These days, a cute video of Greek God Hrithik Roshan’s son Ridaan and famous Bollywood singer Shaan’s son Mahi is winning everyone’s hearts on social media. Now this video is getting viral on the internet, in which Hrithik’s son is seen in his father’s swag, while Shaan’s son is very simple. Seeing this cute video, people are saying that Shaan’s son is cuter and showering love on both of them.

Let us tell you that Hrithik and his ex-wife, Suzanne Khan, have twin sons, Hrehaan and Ridan. At this time, a video of Ridan has surfaced in which he is seen meeting Shaan’s son. In this viral video, Ridan is seen coming out of a restaurant, and Shaan’s son Mahi is seen standing at the gate. Both hug each other, after which Ridan goes and sits in his car and leaves the place.

Seeing Mahi’s simplicity in this video, people are praising Shaan’s son and are becoming his fans. However, many people have showered a lot of love on both of them. Many people are hoping that Ridan will be like his father, while Mahi has followed in his father’s footsteps. Some users said, ‘Mahi is a copy of his father, not only in singing terms but also in looks and even so down to earth.

Let us tell you that Shaan’s son, Mahi, has released his own songs including ‘Sorry’ and ‘Jadugri’. Mahi has also shown his performance at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Shaan had said on Mahi’s Cannes Festival debut, ‘I am introducing three new pop stars in Cannes this year, one of them is my son.’ He had told me that Mahi has released his first song and is going to release his second song, which has been produced by my other son, Soham, and I am very proud of him.’