Upasana Konidela Shared A Glimpse of Her Luxurious House With Her Fans On Social Media, Deets Inside

One of the most popular and talented South Indian actors, Ram Charan, is often in the discussions for both his personal and professional life. Apart from films, his personal life is also very much discussed among his fans. His wife, Upasana Konidela, is also a well-known businesswoman and receives praise from the fans on social media. Still, both of them like to keep their personal life away from the media and the limelight.

Let us tell you that Ram Charan’s wife, Upasana, has recently shown the world a glimpse of her house. Fans were stunned to see every corner of the house, since it looks like no less than a grand resort. Her luxurious house looks like a modern palace with ancient decorations. Ram Charan’s family is one of the most favorite families of Tollywood and Indian cinema.

They live in ‘Konidela House’ in Hyderabad, Telangana. Upasana recently gave an interview to one of the media houses, during which she showed a glimpse of the house. Here she lives with her superstar husband, daughter Klin Kaara, megastar father-in-law Chiranjeevi, and other family members. Let us tell you that Ram Charan’s house is built in the middle of a bustling and lively city like Hyderabad.

But there is so much peace inside this house that you can forget everything outside. This house is painted in a light white color. There are windows with large glass panes. The light color of the house is further enhanced by the lush green gardens. If you are a nature lover, then you are going to like this part of the house a lot. Just like resorts are known for their grand design, where there is a mixture of luxurious interiors and nature, Ram and Upasana’s house is also like that. There are open windows and a French outdoor space in the common area, which gives it a resort-like feel.