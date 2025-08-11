‘Bigg Boss 14’ Star Jasmine Bhasin Reveals Chilling Casting Couch Incident In Hotel Room: Deets Inside!!!

Television actress Jasmine Bhasin recently opened up about a terrifying casting couch experience from the start of her career. Known for her roles in shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Tashan-e-Ishq, and Naagin, Jasmine, also famous from Bigg Boss 14, shared how she faced a disturbing casting couch incident in a hotel room during her early days in the industry.

Jasmine Bhasin Summoned to Hotel Room for Audition

Recently, Jasmine Bhasin appeared on The Himanshu Mehta Show for an open and honest conversation. She revealed a terrifying experience at a hotel in Juhu during a casting meeting, where many other girls were also waiting in the lobby. Jasmine recalled entering the room to find a man drinking, and shortly after, the coordinator left. The director then asked her to perform a scene immediately. Feeling scared, Jasmine requested to prepare and perform it the next day, but the director denied her request. In her own words:

“I went for the meeting. First of all, I got scared seeing a man having a drink and telling me about the audition, and even the coordinator also left the room. So first, I got scared. After that, he told me, ‘You have to do this scene.’ So I told him, ‘Sir, okay, I will prepare the scene and I will come back tomorrow.’ He said, ‘No, no, you have to do it now.’ So I did it.”

Jasmine shared that during a scene, the director rejected her initial take and insisted on a more physical performance, asking her to get up and act it out. She recalled him giving an example, but when still dissatisfied, he locked her in and tried to do something inappropriate. Luckily, she managed to escape. Since then, Jasmine has vowed never to attend auditions at hotels. She said:

“He told me, ‘No, not like this.’ I mean, he was basically telling me to stand up and… he told me a scene, for example, ‘Your lover is going, you have to stop him.’ So I did that. He said, ‘No, not like this.’ You have to… he locked me and kind of… he was trying to do something else, but okay, then I used my skills and I ran off from there. And that day, I decided, okay, no meetings are happening in a hotel room, never in life, never.”

Jasmine Bhasin Says Desperation Drives People to Wrong Places

In the same podcast, Jasmine Bhasin acknowledged that the casting couch exists in the industry but clarified that those involved are not real casting directors—they are random individuals exploiting others for their own gain. She explained that this usually happens to people who are desperate for work, and that desperation often leads them into such unsafe situations. She said:

“I would say it does exist, but people, those who are doing casting calls, they are actually not casting, they are not casting directors, they are some useless people who are just doing it for their sake. Because auditions are legit, but I want to tell everybody, legit casting calls are very important to understand, because you have to understand, I know everyone wants work and that desperation lands us in wrong spaces but people who want to cast, will never do a casting couch.” Watch here!