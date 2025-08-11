Jasmin Bhasin Recalls Escaping Harrowing Hotel Audition: ‘Never Again In My Life’

Television actor Jasmin Bhasin, best known for Dil Se Dil Tak and Naagin 4, has revealed a disturbing incident from her early days in the industry. Speaking on The Himanshu Mehta Show, Jasmin shared how an audition in Mumbai once turned into a frightening experience when a director crossed the line.

Recalling the incident, Jasmin said she had gone for an audition at a Juhu hotel where several other actors were waiting in the lobby. “When it was my turn, I entered the room and saw a man having a drink. The coordinator who brought me there left the room, and I instantly felt uneasy,” she said.

Jasmin recounted that the man insisted she perform a scene immediately — where her character had to stop her lover from leaving. “I acted it out, but he said, ‘No, not like this…’ and then locked the door, trying to do something else. I used my presence of mind, somehow managed to escape, and ran from there,” she revealed.

That day, Jasmin made herself a promise: no meeting would ever happen in a hotel room again. “Never in my life,” she asserted.

Beyond television, Jasmin has worked in Punjabi films such as Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di, Warning 2, and Badnaam. She recently appeared in Karan Johar’s reality game show The Traitors alongside Maheep Kapoor, Jannat Zubair, Uorfi Javed, Purav Jha, Ashish Vidyarthi, Apoorva Mukhija, and Anshula Kapoor — which was won by Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther. Jasmin has not yet announced her next project.