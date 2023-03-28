The Big Bang Theory, a popular series that streams on Netflix, has drawn criticism. In response to a debate in the programme about Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar filed the OTT platform a legal notice.

Aishwarya Rai is referred to as “a poor man’s Madhuri Dixit” by the character Sheldon Cooper, played by Jim Parsons, in one of the scenes. Rajesh Koothrapalli, played by Kunal Nayyar, responds, “Aishwarya Rai is a goddess, by comparison, Madhuri Dixit is a leprous prostitute.”

So what did Jaya Bachchan say to this recent derogatory statement? Read the story to know further.

Jaya Bachchan Reacts To Kunal Nayyar’s Dialogue

Actress-politician Jaya Bachchan has reacted to this statement. When ETimes reached out to the actress, she said angrily, “Is this man (Kunal Nayyar) insane? Badi gandi zubaan hai. He needs to be sent to mental asylum”.

Jaya expressed that Kunal’s family should be asked what they think of his comment. Not just Jaya Bachchan but even Urmila Matondkar and Dia Mirza reacted as well. The former said, “What?! I have no idea about the whole episode, so I shouldn’t be commenting. But if it is true, it is beyond outrageous”.

Political Analyst and Author Mithun Vijay Kumar Has Hit Netflix With a Legal Notice

Political analyst Mithun Vijay Kumar has requested that the streamer remove the second season’s first episode where the comparison was made. Kumar emphasised that the character’s comments are both disrespectful and defamatory. He has threatened legal action against the streamer unless they take down the offending episode for encouraging prejudice against women. The legal notice has been delivered to the Mumbai headquarters of Netflix.

Meanwhile, The Big Bang Theory, became a huge hit from September 24, 2007, through May 16, 2019. There were several actors appeared in it, including Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, Melissa Rauch, and Mayim Bialik.