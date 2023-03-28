Shah Rukh Khan Brings Home A Swanky Rolls Royce Cullinan, Its Price Will Leave Your Jaws Dropped!

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the richest actors of B-town. He is the owner of several cars. Now, as per reports he has yet again bought a swanky car that costs a whopping price. Reportedly, the superstar was seen bringing home a brand new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge SUV. Read on to know for more details.

Shah Rukh Khan Buys A Luxurious Car

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has added one more car in his collection. An Instagram page has shared a video that claimed that the Pathaan actor was recently spotted driving the Rolls Royce Cullinan Black Badge on the streets of Mumbai at night.

The video has gone viral on all over the social media. The swanky SUV is reportedly priced at Rs 8.20 crore (ex-showroom). The actor customised his new ride, so the cost went up to Rs 10 crore.

Shah Rukh’s Car Collection

For the unversed, the King Khan of Bollywood is already the owner of a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, that is priced at around Rs 7 crore approximately. He also has a Bentley Continental GT worth Rs. 4 crore. His most expensive car till date is the Bugatti Veyron worth Rs 14. crore.

Meanwhile, a pic of SRK with his family has gone viral on social media. It features his daughter Suhana Khan, and sons-Aryan Khan and AbRam.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Work Front

On the professional front, Shah Rukh made a comeback this year with Pathaan after his 2018 film, Zero. The film got embroiled in lots of controversy but it turned out to be a blockbuster.

Next, he has Jawan directed by Atlee. Khan will star opposite Nayanthara. He will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, with Taapsee Pannu. The superstar will also be seen in a cameo role in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3.