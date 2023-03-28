Kangana Ranaut Blames This Famous Producer For Priyanka Chopra’s Leaving Bollywood; Check Out Story!

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut reacted to Priyanka Chopra’s statement on why she moved to Hollywood at the peak of her Bollywood career. The former Miss World said in an interview that she is ‘being pushed into a corner.’ She said that she is “tired of politics” in the film industry.

The actress Kangana was among the first to respond to Priyanka’s claims. She said that it was Karan Johar who banned her. The stars Priyanka and Kangana worked together in the 2008 film Fashion.

Kangana Ranaut said that people ganged up on Priyanka. They bullied her as well as chased her out of the film industry. She is a self-made woman but still had to leave India. Queen actress said that film producer Karan Johar banned Priyanka Chopra.

She further added that the media wrote about Priyanka’s fallout with Karan Johar. It is because of her friendship with SRK. The movie mafia Cruella was looking for vulnerable outsiders. It saw a perfect punching bag in Priyanka Chopra. After that went out in harassing her to the point where she had to leave India.

Let us tell you that Priyanka made the big revelation while talking to Dax Shepherd on his podcast Armchair Expert. She said she was not getting good roles. She had a hard time amid industry politics. During this tim her manager Anjula Acharia offered her to try her luck in music in the West.

The global superstar Priyanka said that she was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). She had people not casting her. The actress had beef with people. She needed a break.