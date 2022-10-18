BB16: Archana Gautam & Gori Nagori Gets Into A Physical Fight; Throws Water At Each Other Violently

Bigg Boss 16: The promo from closing night’s episode becomes quite the mixture of highs and best highs. On one hand, there may be Gori Nagori preventing Archana Gautam as well as Priyanka Choudhary however, Sumbul Touqeer Khan is taking a stand in opposition to Shalin Bhanot.

Bigg Boss sixteen is getting exciting however it seems like many have additionally begun to end up unruly. The captaincy mission yesterday result in Shiv Thakare prevailing the name, however, it’s miles his organization of friends that seem to have taken matters to their head, and Gori Nagori happens to be certainly one of them.

The promo ultimate night time noticed Gori and Archana Gautam get into combat, to the volume that Gori also throws water at her and this could leave her irked. If that’s no longer enough, whilst Priyanka Choudhary intervenes, she ends up getting violent over again and the housemates prevent them from entering into a fight.

Even though Priyanka does instigate her, it’s miles simplest after Gori’s behaviour.

On the other hand, contestants also have to call the two contestants who’ve had the least amount of contribution to the show up to now and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, as well as Manya Singh, are going to be named. This, will glaringly now not go properly with Sumbul, who has already been on the edge after the entirety of that happened final night time. Tonight’s Bigg Boss 16 episode goes to be as interesting as it receives, and at the same time as fans are satisfied approximately Sumbul speak up for herself, they keep to cheer on for her in the sport.

After Sreejita De’s eviction, whether or not Gori might be ousted from the residence for getting bodily or will Bigg Boss permit her to go with caution, is something we’re going to must watch out for. But, going by way of how BB has been amazing strict this season, there might be results for certain.