BC “BetWinner” operates under the management of Marikit Holdings Ltd. Sports bets are accepted under the license of Curacao (Antillephone NV # 8048 / JAZ). This indicates that the bookmaker does not cooperate with TSUPS and is blocked in the Russian Federation. By the way, you can use the Betwinner registration bonus. But despite this, this office is popular in the Russian market. BC Betwinner’s activities are aimed at users of Uzbekistan, Ukraine, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Belarus and other countries.

Official site

The official website of betting Betwinner is functional, modern and made in green. At first glance, you can immediately say that this office uses the services of the same developers as BC 1xBet. The resource has simple navigation, does not slow down. Translated into more than 50 languages, including Russian, Ukrainian, Belarusian and others.

The BetWinner website has two top menus. In the first part of the office, I placed links to social networks, a mobile application, login / registration buttons, statistics and links to payments.

The second menu offers the following tabs:

Line Live betting Promo Casino Win Games Virtual sport TV Games Bingo Toto

The main menu is duplicated in the footer, as well as the most important information about the company:

About us

Contacts

Rules and conditions of the game, etc

The main sections of the resource are duplicated in the slider, which is located in the central part of the portal, right under the menu.

Registration and login

Before starting the game, each bettor must go through the registration procedure. Here the player is offered several options:

In one click.

By phone number.

Through e-mail.

Through social networks.

The longest registration through an electronic mailbox. In this case, it is necessary to specify: ID, phone number, city, address, select the game currency, specify the phone number, email and password. Having chosen registration through social networks, it is enough to click on a convenient button, and for one-click registration – specify the country, currency and promotional code (if any).

Funding and withdrawal methods

BC Betwinner offers many methods of depositing and withdrawing funds. Surprisingly, there are about 150 of them here. You can even use the filter to choose the most optimal way of withdrawing money, which is relevant in a separate geographical region.

The following options are offered:

Through Visa / MasterCard / Maestro bank cards. With the help of electronic wallets Qiwi, Webmoney, Yandex Money, Moneta, Skrill, etc. Through payment systems EcoPayz, Neteller; Bank transfer and Internet banking, etc.

The deposit is replenished instantly, but the withdrawal depends on the specific method chosen by the bettor. The minimum top-up amount is 5 dollars, the withdrawal is at least 5 dollars. No commission is charged. This is undoubtedly a plus.

If the personal account is topped up without any extra rules, the withdrawal procedure has its own nuances:

The bettor must pass verification.

Withdrawal of money is possible using the same details that were used to top up the account.

First, the player makes a request for a transaction. The information is checked by the BC security service (the client’s details are checked). It takes anywhere from 15 minutes to 24 hours.

Bonuses and promotions

Having studied the reviews of bettors, we can conclude that it was the promotions and bonuses that made this bookmaker popular. BC Betwinner offers its players:

Bonus for the first deposit in the amount of 100%. Welcome bonus (up to 500 dollars). Deposit incentive of 25% of the total amount. A kind of Cashback for unsuccessful bets. Promotions, raffles, lotteries operate on a permanent basis. Money insurance.

Mobile version and application

The Betwinner bookmaker suggests using the mobile version of the site or installing the appropriate software on your smartphone. The mobile application is available for installation on Android or iOS. You can find it on the official website of the office in the Mobile section. Installation will not take much time. You can also use the mobile version of the site, adapted for smartphones and tablets. To do this, simply enter the address of the BC Betwinner website in the “Search” field. The system itself recognizes the device and will transfer the bettor to the required resource.

Features of the mobile version of the site:

Registration and authorization.

Input and withdrawal of funds.

Conclusion money.

Communication with technical support.

Participation in promotions and viewing of video broadcasts.

FAQ

How to withdraw money from Betwinner?

To withdraw winnings, you need to go to “Personal account” and click “Withdrawal”. Next, you need to choose a withdrawal method and specify the amount. It is important to know that before the first conclusion, the player must go through the verification procedure. Read more on the page.

How to pass verification in a bookmaker’s office?

The player needs to send a scan of the first pages of the passport to email: [email protected] The duration of application consideration is from several hours to 2-3 days. Details in the Betwinner review.