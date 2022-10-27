Documenting Audio Visual Heritage Of Prisons: Tinka Tinka Foundation Launches A New Initiative

On the occasion of World Day of Audio Visual Heritage on 27th October, Tinka Tinka Foundation has launched a new segment- Tinka Tinka Prison Bytes– for the preservation of Audio Visual documents pertaining to jails. This segment will preserve and document jail voices, activities and contributions in the audio-visual format.

Founded by India’s leading prison reformer, Dr. Vartika Nanda, Tinka Tinka Foundation has been engaged in bringing positive change in prisons. Foundation has launched prison radio in the jails of Haryana and District Jail, Agra. Tinka Tinka Prison Reforms, a YouTube channel by Tinka Tinka is the only channel in India that is dedicated to prison reforms. Today, Tinka Tinka Prison Bytes has been launched under the banner of Tinka Tinka Prison Research Cell (established in 2021) devoted to prison related research. Foundation has also published 3 books on prison reforms that are considered to be an authentic version of prison life.

Interestingly, the foundation also gives Tinka Tinka India Awards and Tinka Tinka Bandini Awards at the national level to inmates and jail staff doing an extraordinary contribution to jails. These annual awards were launched in 2015 and are the only awards given to inmates and the staff.

The World Day for Audiovisual Heritage is observed globally on 27 October every year. The day was chosen by UNESCO to raise awareness of the significance and preservation risks of recorded sound and audiovisual documents. The theme of the World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2020: “Your Window to the World”.

(This segment is part of Tinka Tinka Prison Research Cell)