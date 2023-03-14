‘Bhai Behen’: Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur Trolled For Their Ramp Walk At LFW!

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur recently walked the ramp at FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2023. They are rumoured to be dating each other. No doubt, they stunned together as they turned showstoppers but a section of netizens brutally trolled them.

Ananya Panday And Aditya Roy Kapur At LFW

Ananya and Aditya turned muses for ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week’s grand finale on Sunday.

They donned Manish’s new collection Diffuse. Aditya Roy Kapur and Anaya Panday complemented each other as they looked stylish in their outfits. Aditya looked dapper in an all-black outfit while Ananya was in a red and black strapless bodycon gown with a slit and floor-sweeping jacket. She opted for bold red lips with subtle makeup.

The video of Aditya and Ananya walking on the stage has gone viral on social media. On Monday, Ananya also shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures and shoot pics from the event on her Instagram handle.

Ananya And Aditya Got Trolled

Ananya and Aditya got mercilessly trolled by a section of netizens. One wrote, “Bas ab yahi dekhna baki reh gaya tha why adi?” While one commented, “Sibling goals”. One user wrote, “Bhai behen”. Another wrote, “Itna ganda couple in Bollywood”. While many called them ‘hot’, ‘cute’, ‘gorgeous’ couple.

Ananya And Aditya’s Relationship Rumours

Aditya and Ananya are often spotted together on numerous occasions.

The relationship rumours started from Koffee With Karan season 7. On the show, Ananya talked about her love life and revealed her newest crush and said that she finds Aditya Roy Kapur hot.” To which, Karan said that there’s something brewing between her and Aditya and Ananya went speechless.

Aditya and Ananya’s Work Front

On the professional front, Aditya was recently seen in web series The Night Manager. He will be next seen in the movie Gumraah, where he will play a double role also starring Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy. The film is directed by Vardhan Ketkar. While Ananya Panday will be next seen in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream girl 2. It will release in theatres on July 7.