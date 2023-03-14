“Kya Accent Pakda Hai”: Fans Praise Jr. NTR For His American English Accent At Oscar Interview: Watch!

Actor RRR NTR Jr. And Ram Charan was overwhelmed at the Oscars when their song Naatu Naatu win the Best Original Song award. Both actors spoke to an interviewer at the event and fans were blown away by how well they spoke about India’s performance in the film and at the Oscars.

Fans were just in awe of Jr. NTR used a unique American accent to describe his black tiger print outfit and share his reaction to his appearance on the event’s red carpet.

Jr. NTR Flaunts Tiger on his suit As Indian Symbol

When Jr.’s interviewer asked NTR about the tiger print on his suit, he said, “haven’t you saw it on RRR.” He said it was designed by designer Gaurav Gupta and said it’s not we are walking on the red carpet, Its India. So, That’s why I wear Indian attire with our national symbol as The tiger is the national animal of India. “It’s amazing, it’s real, it’s exciting.

Fans love Jr. NTR American English Accent

A fan commented on Jr NTR’s accent, writing, “Love his accent. Ek Number Accent pakda hai”.A fan praised both Jr NTR and Ram Charan, saying, “These two actors from the south are amazing speakers compared to most Bollywood celebrities!” Best wishes for your song.”

Watch video;

NTR Jr. was emotional about ‘RRR’ winning at #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/q8xCYa8Jmd — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 13, 2023

One other commented,”What a great gesture, nowhere they’ve mentioned they’re from Tollywood, it’s India and they’re representing India on a very big stage, how humble and down to earth these guys are, proud to be from India”.Someone even inquires about Jr NTR, “How Does he speak English so fluently?”