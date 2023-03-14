Krishna Mukherjee Ties Knot With Chirag Batliwala, Stuns In Traditional Bengali White, Red Lehenga

Last year, Krishna Mukherjee and Chirag Batliwala got engaged inside the hills and had a white engagement. Now they have tied the knot in a lovely ceremony according to Bengali customs.

Tv actress and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein name Krishna Mukherjee got married to the love of her life Chirag batliwala in a dreamy marriage ceremony in Goa. With the stunning backdrop of the sea and the setting sun, Krishna turns into a Bengali bride and the duo said their vows.For the ceremonies Krishna’s close buddies from the enterprise came together including Aly Goni, Shireen Mirza, Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, Aditi Bhatia-Arjit Taneja and others. The television actress wore the traditional red and white lehenga and looked suitable as a Bengali bride.

She seemed pretty in a red and white lehenga choli. Her outfit featured a white-hued lehenga skirt and a red-hued choli. She styled her look with topor mukut. For individuals who don’t know, topor is a conical headgear historically worn by means of the bride and groom as a part of their Bengali marriage ceremony.

Last year, Krishna and Chirag got engaged inside the hills and had a white engagement. Earlier this year, the tv actress enjoyed a bachelorette in Thailand with her lady gang and shared many phoos and videos on Instagram. A few days ago, Krishna additionally shared pics from Chirag’s proposal at sea and wrote, “Dreams do come true. Found my soulmate at sea and he proposed me on a yacht at sea.. Thank you chikki for making it so special for me.”

Krishna Mukherjee is a famous name in the television enterprise. She has worked in shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Shubh Shagun, Naagin, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and others.