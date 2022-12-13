Bigg Boss 16: Netizens Furious Over Contestants For Ragging Abdu Rozik; Its Bullying

Bigg Boss 16 dominates the headlines almost every day for a number of reasons, including controversial nominations. One of them is member Abdu Rozik, who is currently one of the most popular and fun members in the house. Her warm personality and playful personality have made her a favorite among BB fans who are confident that she could be a finalist.

Abdu Rozik has very good connections with all candidates including MC Stan, Sajid Khan, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. Fans love how she is friendly with all her housemates. However, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, the roommate’s behavior towards Abd has driven Abdu’s fans crazy.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia recently celebrated her birthday in Bigg Boss 16. Abdu Rozik surprised her with his shirtless look. He asks Sumbul to write “Happy B’day Nims” with lipstick on his bare chest. Sajid decides to play a trick on him and asks Sumbul to write “I (heart) tatti” on Abdu’s back and sumbul did that. Abdu didn’t recognize their plan. Bigg boss shared the same promotion on social media.

After watching the episode, fans of Abdu Rozik and some BB viewers accused the housemates of “bullying” and “harassing” the foreign contestants. People are calling on the creators to encourage this “disrespectful” behavior and take action against those involved, including Salman Khan. Many social media users criticized the “main culprit” Sajid Khan. Check out the tweet below.

It is shameful to see such thing on national television…… world is watching us #BiggBoss16 @BiggBoss #ColorsTV #salmankhan @ColorsTV. .. just because Abdu don’t understand hindi !!! NO ONE CAN DO THIS … IT IS SHAMEFUL …. Please Do Something it’s request🙏 pic.twitter.com/jTVQSbw8uj — parin thakkar (@parin_thakkar) December 11, 2022

#StopBullyingAbdu Shame on all involved Puts 🇮🇳 in bad lightHumiliating a 19 yr ol International celebrity#sajid appointed as translator but turned into dictator harasser

No translation of WKW taskno asking for his opinion

Friends responsible@ColorsTV #AbduRozik𓃵 #BiggBoss pic.twitter.com/GXy9Khybno — Dixit Ghiyad (@GhiyadDixit) December 12, 2022

Commenting on the video, one Twitter user said: “It’s not good to make fun of someone for not understanding your language. Stalking is a serious crime and should be punished. We must condemn this behavior and belittle our colleagues. This Is not cool”.Another comment read: “Not cool at all, Sajid Khan is a thug.