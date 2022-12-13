Manoj Bajpayee Broken By The Death Of His Mother, Became Emotional And Said- Mai Taught Us To Fight With Bad Times

Last week brought very bad news for actor Manoj Bajpayee. His mother Geeta Devi, who was ill for a long time, died on Thursday at the age of 80. Manoj lost his father last year, now his mother’s demise has left the actor badly broken. Deeply saddened by the loss of his mother, Manoj penned an emotional note for her and paid tribute to how a farmer’s wife always took her family forward despite all odds.

Remembering the mother on his official Instagram account, Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “Tribute to my mother, an iron lady! That’s what I used to call her! Mother of 6 children and the most cultured farmer’s wife! She protected her family from every evil eye and the evil eye.” Saved from the evil intentions of this harsh world and supported her husband in fulfilling every need of the children while sacrificing her own dreams! I wish I could turn back time and see how she became the amazingly strong-headed person that she was!”

Manoj further wrote, “I will be indebted to him for whatever She has contributed to our lives. Her selfless love and dedication was matchless. Her unwavering support during my days of struggle gave me the strength to never give up. Her encouragement Those words will stay with me forever and I will pass them on to my children. I am just like them. They taught me the value of never giving up and fighting till the end in the face of the toughest of times!”

Expressing his reverence for his mother, Manoj further said, “Her efforts, sacrifices, selfless love and hard work have made us who we are today. She has always been my friend who has been a strong support all the time. Your love will continue to serve as a guiding force for the entire family, Mai! I am so blessed and lucky to have you as my mother. Thank you ma’am, until we meet again. om Shanti.”

Talking about Manoj Bajpayee’s film career, he was recently seen working in the film Gali Guleiyan released on the OTT platform. By the way, this film was released in 2018. Ranvir Shorey, Neeraj Kabi and Shahana Goswami were seen playing the lead roles with him in this film.