Malaika Arora Reveals Why Arbaaz Khan’s Family Showed Up After Her Accident, “They Do It Because Arhan…”

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is creating a lot of noise these days with her OTT show Moving In With Malaika. Now, the latest episode of the show has given so much more to talk about.

In the recent episode, Arora hosted close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar. While having a conversation, Johar revealed that he loved how Khan family and Malaika’s former in-laws showed up at the hospital after she suffered a car accident in April this year. “I remember what was interesting which I took back home with me after your accident the whole family showed up. I mean they were there. I mean some roots are forever,” recalled Karan.

To this, Malaika disclosed why she feels they stood by her during her tough time. She said that they do it because of her and Arbaaz’s son Arhaan Khan. The dancing diva stated, “I may not be their number one person on their list but they do it because Arhaan is there. That’s the right thing to do.”

Besides this, Karan also asked Malaika if she checked on Arbaaz after he broke up with his girlfriend Giorgia Andriani recently. The Chaiyya Chaiyya star replied that she doesn’t want to cross lines and doesn’t want to interfere in her ex-husband’s personal life. “I will be very honest, I don’t ask. I’m not even the kind of person who asks Arhaan, ‘What’s going on?’ I don’t do that. I just feel I don’t like to cross a certain path, I don’t like to do that. I feel like I’m crossing that line. I know a lot of divorced couples where they get information out of their kids, I’m not one of them. I tend to stay away from that,” quoted the 49-year-old actress.

For the unversed, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan tied the knot in 1998. After 18 years of marriage, they parted ways in 2017.