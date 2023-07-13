Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar Compares Jai Hadid With Her Father, Fans Called Them ‘Artificial Father- Daughter’

Bigg Boss OTT season 2 is making headlines due to its everyday happenings and controversies inside the house. The contestants like Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Mahajan aka Fukra Insaan and Manisha Kumari are generating a lot of content for the show. In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, contestant Jiya Shankar was seen having an emotional conversation with Jai Hadid in which she turned teary-eyed.

Jiya Shankar Don’t Use Her Father’s Surname

In the episode, Jiya Shankar was seen crying and trying to talk to Jad Hadid after having a conflict with him in the captaincy task. It was then an emotional Jiya revealed that she doesn’t have a father and she placed Jad in place of him. The actress further said ‘Shankar’ is not her father’s surname nor is it her real name. Jiya confessed to Jad Hadid that he matters a lot to her, that’s why she doesn’t even use her father’s surname.

“Jiya Shankar, Shankar is not my father’s name. It is not my last name. Shankar is not my real name. I don’t use my father’s name, I don’t use his last name. I am saying this in front of zillion people. So that is how much you meant to me,” said Jiya teary-eyed.

Jiya Called Jay Hadid Her Family

Further, when Jad Hadid tried to resolve the fight with Jiya, she asked him to never leave his daughter’s hand. Also, when Jad Hadid hugged a crying Jiya, she called him a family and confessed that she never wants to lose him.

Fans Called Jad Hadid- Jiya Shankar’s Relationship Fake

After the emotional conversation between Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid went viral, fans started trolling the duo. While some called them ‘fake”, some made fun of their artificial relationship Of Father-Daughter. Citing the same, a Twitter user wrote:

“Haan ye sab actors ki life mein koi na koi panga hona hee hota hai, ni toh clout aur sympathy kaha se milegi, Step dad step daughter hain Jad pervert Hadid aur Jiya dogli Shankar – Nubiles family”

Another Twitter user slammed the Bigg Boss contestants for using ‘father-daughter’ bond to name their proximity:

“Just to give legitimacy to their proximity. People in bigg Boss use words like best friend and now father daughter. Sid ne bhi bola that he has a father -like feeling for sana. Jad is only 8 years older to jiya. Tell me abt 8 year old father if there is any on planet earth.”

A few Twitter users also trolled Jiya Shankar for taking sympathy by crying. Here are some of the comments trolling Jiya Shankar:

“Abb kuch aur nahi toh yahi sahi, sympathy hi lelu”

“I just want to say one thing, Dogli Jiya”

For the unversed, Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid had known each other for many years. The duo share a very close relationship with each other. In one of the episodes, Jad Hadid had revealed that Jiya is like his daughter. Well, what’s your views on Jad Hadid and Jiya Shankar’ relationship?