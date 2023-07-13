Zeeshan Ayyub Expresses Frustration For Removing Him From Movie Posters For ‘Stupid, Unbelievable’ Reasons

Zeeshan Ayyub, a talented and impactful actor, has recently voiced his frustration regarding his exclusion from film posters in Bollywood. Despite delivering remarkable performances in films like “No One Killed Jessica,” “Tanu Weds Manu,” and “Raanjhanaa,” Zeeshan often finds himself sidelined and lacking substantial opportunities. In an interview, he expressed his disappointment and revealed the reasons behind this exclusion.

Frustration Over Missed Opportunities

In a candid interview with Hindustan Times, Zeeshan Ayyub shared his frustration with being sidelined by filmmakers in Bollywood. Despite putting in immense effort and dedication to his craft, he feels overlooked. Zeeshan expressed his disappointment in not receiving substantial roles and recognition, even though he has worked on numerous projects in the past six years. He lamented the fact that he is rarely featured on film posters, attributing it to “stupid” and unbelievable reasons given to him.

Impact on Zeeshan’s Career

The exclusion from film posters has adversely affected Zeeshan Ayyub’s visibility and perception in certain projects. Despite his remarkable performances and critical acclaim, his limited representation in promotional materials has led to questions about his involvement. Zeeshan believes that the reasons given for his absence from posters are arbitrary and hard to believe. Consequently, he feels disheartened and questions the fairness of decision-making processes in the industry.

Need for Recognition and Equal Opportunities

Zeeshan Ayyub’s candid revelation sheds light on the challenges faced by talented actors who may not receive the recognition they deserve in a selective and unpredictable industry like Bollywood. The actor desires meaty roles that allow him to showcase his skills and make a meaningful contribution to the projects he takes on. His plea for recognition and equal opportunities underscores the importance of appreciating and celebrating talented individuals like Zeeshan, ensuring they receive the visibility and recognition they rightfully deserve.

Conclusion

Zeeshan Ayyub’s frustration and disappointment at being excluded from film posters highlight the struggles faced by actors in Bollywood. The actor’s desire for substantial roles and inclusion in promotional materials emphasizes the need for equal opportunities and recognition. The industry should value and celebrate talented individuals like Zeeshan, providing them with the visibility and appreciation they deserve.