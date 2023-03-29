‘Black Bomb’: TV Actress Nia Sharma Sets Fashion Standard High In Black Clock Saree; Fans React!

Popular diva Nia Sharma is known for her bold as well as gorgeous quirks. She does not fail to flaunt them. Be it during an event or an airport look, Nia has gone a step further in making a fashion statement. From fiery bold dresses to simple chic ensembles, Nia slays every look like a pro. She proves to be a fashion queen.

The actress is quite active on her Instagram. She keeps her fans updated about her life. Her pictures as well as videos get lots of likes and comments. They become viral within seconds. Recently, she shared a video of herself. Fans are going crazy.

The gorgeous Nia shared a video of herself in a black saree. Fans can’t stop reacting to it. The actress looked gorgeous in a saree. She looked into the mirror while applying mascara. The TV actress went for glam makeup. Her silver eyes went perfectly with her saree. She kept her hair open. She wore large silver earrings.

The beautiful Nia captioned it, “Mirror’s got a crack!” Fans commented, “Black bomb,” “Oh my my so pretty,” “gorgeous” etc. Fans dropped fire as well as heart emojis.

Let us tell you that with the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Nia got her first big break in the acting industry. In the show, she was the parallel lead. Her character’s name is Manvi Chaudhary. She worked with Ravi Dubey in a hit show ‘Jamai Raja.’

The actress participated, in reality shows like Box Cricket League, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, and Bigg Boss OTT. She last performed in the star-studded reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10. The diva won the hearts of the audience with her performance.