‘Blood Coming Out of Nose, Hair Scattered’, Eisha Singh Seen Crying Bitterly In The Viral Video Shared On The Internet

A shocking video of TV actress Eisha Singh, who appeared in ‘Bigg Boss Season 18’, surfaced on the internet, seeing which some got scared and some cried. Not only this, some even tagged Avinash Mishra and asked him to come immediately to the actress and console her as soon as possible. Because the way she was seen crying, such a reaction was bound to come. At the same time, one even requested to delete this post.

Let us tell you that Eisha Singh shared a video of herself on her official Instagram handle on the evening of August 4. In this, her hair is scattered. Blood is coming out of her nose, and she is seen crying badly in pain. Now, everyone was shocked to see what happened to her. How did she get into such a condition? Seeing this video, people started commenting on it and raised questions about her health.

A user wrote on Eisha Singh’s video, ‘I felt like crying.’ One wrote, ‘What happened, friend. Don’t scare me.’ One user asked, ‘What happened, Eishu Di?’ One wrote, ‘Avinash, where are you? Come quickly, something has happened to Bhabhi. She is crying.’ One asked, ‘What happened ma’am? How did all this happen?’

When fans got more scared seeing Eisha Singh’s condition, the actress told the truth about the video on her Instagram story. Sharing the update on her health, the actress wrote, ‘Hello friends. I did not intend to scare you. But this clip was from my upcoming music video. Thank you for showing your concern for me. Love you.’ Then people felt relieved. Let us tell you that the actress has not become a part of any big project yet. She is doing back-to-back music videos.