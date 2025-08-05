Swara Bhaskar Got Furious At Her Husband For Holding Sonali Bendre’s Hand And Flirting With Her On Pati Patni Aur Panga

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar and her husband, politician Fahad Ahmed, are part of the recently started new reality show ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’. There are many other couples in the show, including Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Sudesh Lahiri and his wife, apart from Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal and Avika Gaur-Milind Chandwani. A glimpse of how fun this show is going to be has been seen in the new promo.

Swara Bhaskar

During this time, Swara Bhaskar’s husband, Fahad Ahmed, was seen flirting with the host of the show and actress Sonali Bendre. Seeing this, Swara Bhaskar got angry and grabbed her husband’s neck. The makers have released a new promo of ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’, in which this incident between Swara Bhaskar, Fahad Ahmed, and Sonali Bendre is shown.

Swara Bhaskar

Sonali, in fact, plays a guessing game with all the couples of the show, in which they are asked some questions related to their partner, and the other partner has to give the correct answer. It is shown in the promo that Sonali Bendre asks Fahad Ahmed how many pearls are in Swara’s maang tikka? Hearing this, Fahad holds Sonali Bendre’s hand and says, ‘I can only see the pink bindi.’

Sonali Bendre

Actually, Fahad was pointing towards Sonali Bendre, who was wearing a pink bindi with a pink saree. Fahad further says, ‘Ma’am, you asked so lovingly that I don’t remember anything about Swara. Ma’am, leave it.’ Swara Bhaskar gets angry seeing this, and she holds Fahad Ahmed’s neck from behind. Then she says to him, ‘It means that as soon as he saw the girl, his brain shut down.’ Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmed registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act on 6 January 2023.