Rumours of Dhanush Dating Mrunal Thakur Intensified After Being Spotted Together At Actress’s Birthday Party

One of the most popular and successful South Indian actors, Dhanush, got divorced from his wife Aishwarya Rajinikanth in April 2024. However, a few months ago, both were seen together at the graduation ceremony of their elder son Yatra’s school. Dhanush and Aishwarya are busy with their respective lives, but both of them came together for the children. Meanwhile, there are reports that Dhanush is dating actress Mrunal Thakur.

Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush

Let us tell you that both were spotted together at many events, after which rumors of their dating started. It was also seen that actor Dhanush recently attended Mrunal Thakur’s birthday party, and now an inside video of that party has surfaced, in which Dhanush is seen holding Mrunal Thakur’s hand and talking to her. Seeing this video, fans are speculating that the two are dating each other.



Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush

The video of both of them is going viral on the internet. Earlier on July 3, Mrunal Thakur was seen at the party of Dhanush’s film ‘Tere Ishq Mein’, which was organized by writer and producer Kanika Dhillon. Kanika later shared some pictures in which she, Mrunal Thakur, and Dhanush were seen posing together. However, neither Dhanush nor Mrunal Thakur has reacted to the news of the affair so far.

Mrunal Thakur And Dhanush

If we talk about Mrunal Thakur, then let us tell you that the actress is unmarried and single, and her name has been linked with many actors. These include Badshah to Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kushal Tandon, Arjit Taneja, and Sharad Tripathi. Dhanush married Rajinikanth’s daughter Aishwarya. But after 18 years of marriage, Dhanush and Aishwarya announced their separation in the year 2022. After this, Dhanush and Aishwarya got divorced in April 2024.