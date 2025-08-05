Shehnaaz Gill Hospitalised, Karan Veer Mehra Visits; Urges Fans To Pray For Her Recovery

Actor Shehnaaz Gill has been hospitalised following a health issue, though the exact cause remains undisclosed. Actor Karan Veer Mehra recently visited her at the hospital and shared a heartfelt message on social media, requesting fans to pray for her swift recovery.

Karan Veer shares a hospital visit

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, Karan Veer posted a video from Shehnaaz’s hospital room. In the clip, Shehnaaz is seen lying in bed with a drip attached to her hand. Karan says, “Yeh dekho bechari. What has happened to her?” as Shehnaaz tries to hide her face. “I need you guys to pray really hard that this girl with full energy should get back as soon as possible,” he says in the video.

The video also shows her hand wrapped in bandages with syringes visible nearby. Trying to lift the mood, Shehnaaz reassured him with a smile, saying she’ll be back on her feet soon and joked about partying with him again. She quipped, “Hasa rha hai mujhe (He is making me laugh).”

While unconfirmed, reports suggest that Shehnaaz was admitted due to low blood pressure and is currently on a glucose drip.

More on Shehnaaz and Karan Veer

Shehnaaz rose to prominence through the Punjabi entertainment industry and gained national fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13, particularly for her bond with the late Sidharth Shukla. She made her Bollywood debut with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and was last seen in Thank You For Coming, which premiered at TIFF 2023. She also appeared in the music video Sajna Ve Sajna from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Meanwhile, Karan Veer Mehra, who won Bigg Boss 18 earlier this year, is preparing for his big Bollywood debut in Omung Kumar’s upcoming film, alongside Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb.