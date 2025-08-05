Dhanush And Mrunal Thakur Spark Dating Rumours After Viral Hand-Holding Spark Buzz: Deets Inside!!!

Is Dhanush dating Mrunal Thakur following his split from Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth? A video of the two holding hands has surfaced on social media, sparking relationship rumours.

In July 2025, South star Dhanush wrapped up shooting for Anand L Rai’s Tere Ishk Mein and was spotted celebrating at the wrap-up party, which was also attended by Tamannaah Bhatia, Kanika Dhillon, Mrunal Thakur, and Bhumi Pednekar. Later, Dhanush and Mrunal were seen together at the screening of Kajol’s film Maa. Most recently, Dhanush made an appearance at the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2, where Mrunal played the lead role. Adding fuel to dating rumours, netizens began speculating about their relationship after Dhanush was seen holding Mrunal’s hand at her birthday celebration.

Is Dhanush dating Mrunal Thakur after divorcing Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth?

Rumours are swirling on social media that Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur might be the newest couple in town. Their recent public appearances together have fueled dating speculations. It all started when Dhanush was spotted at Mrunal’s birthday celebration on August 1, 2025. He had previously shown support for her film Son of Sardaar 2 as well. A clip of the two engaging in a warm exchange surfaced on X, showing Dhanush having a deep conversation with Mrunal and later seen gently holding her wrist.

He wore a black jacket over a crisp white shirt, while Mrunal stunned in a floral printed dress. She appeared deeply absorbed in conversation with Dhanush, the two locking eyes as if they were long-lost lovers reunited after ages. The viral video left netizens buzzing with speculation, questioning whether Dhanush and Mrunal were dating.

Netizens feel that Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are in a relationship

For those who may not know, Dhanush was previously married to Aishwaryaa, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, for 18 years before the couple parted ways. Although Dhanush and Mrunal haven’t worked together in any film, netizens believe there’s undeniable chemistry between them. After watching a video of the two, one user on X commented: “Unconfirmed but there r some hints. Really..I can’t believe it.” One user commented, “Do they know that they are dating each other? In the past, it was with Malayalis, who used to be his thing.”

One user even pointed out Dhanush’s dating history and commented, “Who is even surprised here? He is an infamous boy who has dated virtually all his co-actors and even some whom he hasn’t worked with.” Another fan noted, “Ab may Month aadha India Shreyas Iyer ko sarpanch bol raha tha tab sutro ke dawara khabar aayi thi ki Mrunal aur Iyer date kar rahe hai.” Social media erupted with excitement after Dhanush was spotted holding Mrunal’s hand during what appeared to be a private conversation. Watch the video here.

Netizens Groove to Mrunal Thakur’s Spotify Playlist Featuring Dhanush Hits

A report by Times Now Digital highlighted a viral post where a netizen discovered Mrunal’s Spotify playlist, which featured a list titled “Mama Favs.” According to the post, the term Mama possibly referred to Dhanush, as the playlist contained several old classics and Tamil songs—genres often associated with the actor. The user speculated that these were tracks Dhanush might enjoy, suggesting a personal connection.

As of now, neither Mrunal nor Dhanush has responded to the speculation, leaving fans curious about the nature of their bond. Dhanush and his ex-wife Aishwaryaa parted ways in 2022. The two had first met on the sets of his 2003 film Kaadhal Kondein and eventually fell in love, but their relationship ended years later.