Hansika Motwani Deletes Photos With Husband From Social Media, Sparking Divorce Rumours: Read Deets!!!

Notable actress Hansika Motwani has sparked divorce rumours after deleting all her photos with husband Sohael Kathuriya from Instagram, including their wedding video. Known for films like Engeyum Kadhal, Velayudham, and Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, Hansika’s social media cleanse has caught the attention of fans.

The couple, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony in December 2022, had frequently shared glimpses of their relationship online. However, Hansika’s recent move has led to speculation about possible trouble in their marriage. While neither Hansika nor Sohael has made an official statement yet, the deleted posts have fueled curiosity and concern among followers, leaving many wondering about the current status of their relationship. Stay tuned for further updates.

Hansika Motwani Deletes All Photos With Sohael Kathuriya From Instagram, But His Profile Still Shows a Different Picture

Her limited social media activity and deletion of photos with Sohael have sparked speculation about relationship troubles. Meanwhile, Sohael still has their pictures on his profile but hasn’t posted anything since 2023. Sohael proposed at the Eiffel Tower, creating a moment straight out of a romantic fairytale. He got down on one knee, surrounded by glowing letters and floral decorations that spelled out his heartfelt message: “Marry Me.” “Marry Me.”

The couple’s lavish wedding took place at Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The actress shared a series of wedding photos on social media, captioning them: “Now and forever 4.12.2022.” Before getting married, Hansika and Sohael were said to be good friends. Sohael was earlier married to Rinky Bajaj, who was rumored to be close to Hansika. It is also reported that Hansika’s brother and Sohael were friends. Hansika was last seen in the Tamil movie Guardian (2024), directed by Sabari and Guru Saravanan, alongside Suresh Chandra Menon and Sriman.