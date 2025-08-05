Rupali Ganguly Questions National Awards Bias: ‘Why Is TV ignored?’

While the 71st National Film Awards stirred celebration across Bollywood — honouring Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway), and Vikrant Massey (12th Fail) — television star Rupali Ganguly raised a crucial question: Why is Indian television still left out of the spotlight?

In a chat with paparazzi account Viral Bhayani, the Anupamaa actor expressed her disappointment over the lack of recognition for TV artistes. “There are National Awards for film stars, content creators… but nothing for us. Even during the pandemic, when others could pause work, we kept shooting from 6 am to 6 pm. When a film star works hard, it’s celebrated. But no one acknowledged us. I request the government to consider us. We work very hard; it would be nice to feel seen.”

Rupali also reacted to Smriti Irani’s return to television with the reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi on the same channel as Anupamaa. “Her comeback is such a big validation for TV. Smriti ji’s return will bring attention back to the industry — she’s a symbol of pride for all of us.”

Smriti Irani, who shot to fame with the original Kyunki, has returned with a new version alongside Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Amar Upadhyay and others. The reboot has received a warm response, leaving viewers nostalgic.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa continues to lead TRP charts for the fifth straight year, with Rupali’s portrayal of the titular role earning her pan-India popularity. Despite speculation of a rift between the teams of Anupamaa and the Kyunki reboot, both Rupali and producer Ektaa Kapoor have dismissed the buzz and asked fans not to pit the shows against each other.