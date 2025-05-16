Bollywood Actor Vijay Raj Declared Innocent After 5 Years In Sexual Harrasment Case of 2021 During Sherni Shooting

One of the most popular Bollywood actors, Vijay Raj, has got a big relief in a sexual harassment case. He has been acquitted of sexual harassment charges by a Maharashtra court on Thursday, May 15, after being declared innocent after a full hearing of the case. Actually, a colleague had filed a sexual harassment case against him in the year 2021.

Let us tell you that in the year 2020, during the shooting of the film ‘Sherni’, Vijay Raj was accused of sexual harassment by a colleague who had lodged a complaint with the police. According to the complaint lodged at Ramnagar Police Station in Gondia, the incident took place between the night of October 25, 2020, and the morning of October 29, 2020. Then the actor and the entire team were staying at a hotel in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh.

After the complaint, Vijay Raj was arrested on 4 November 2020. However, later on the same day, the actor also got bail. At the same time, a crew member of ‘Sherni’ told one of the media houses what happened on the day of the incident. According to him, there were 30 people on the set, and the incident happened in front of everyone. The crew member had told that Vijay Raj had grabbed the woman’s arm and pulled her, due to which she got angry.

The crew member also said that Vijay Raj did not sexually harass or molest her. But, due to this, actor Vijay Raj not only lost many projects, but he also had to leave the shooting of ‘Sherni’ midway. But now Vijay Raj has been declared innocent by the court and has also been acquitted with honour. Now the court, while hearing the case, said, ‘The investigating officer did not investigate further. Therefore, the evidence presented by the prosecution appears weak and insufficient. Even the CCTV footage seized does not clearly show the alleged harassment by the accused.’