Alia Bhatt’s Cannes 2025 Appearance Confirmed: She Will Attend Closing Ceremony After Vital Shoot

Amid speculation that Alia Bhatt might skip her Cannes Film Festival debut, new reports confirm that the actress will indeed grace the red carpet before the festival’s closing ceremony.

Alia Bhatt stands as one of the leading stars in the Hindi film industry. Since her debut in 2012, she has captivated audiences with her charm, elegance, and an impressive range of performances. Beyond her consistent box office success, Alia has marked significant milestones, making her Hollywood debut and gracing the Met Gala red carpet two years in a row. Now, she’s ready to notch another achievement as she prepares to make her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in 2025.

Alia Bhatt Set to Make Her Cannes Debut as Planned

Alia Bhatt has officially confirmed her debut appearance at the ongoing Cannes 2025, representing L’Oréal Paris as a global ambassador. However, amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan last week, the actress shared an emotional note reflecting her thoughts on the situation. This led to speculation from some media outlets that she had cancelled her Cannes red carpet debut out of respect for the national mood. Despite the rumors, none of these claims are accurate. As confirmed by Mid-Day, Alia Bhatt will indeed attend the prestigious film festival.

The French Riviera event kicked off on May 13, 2025, and a recent report confirms that Alia Bhatt will be attending the closing ceremony. Her appearance will follow the completion of her filming schedule for the upcoming movie Love And War, in which she stars alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. According to a source, Alia is currently focused on shooting emotionally intense scenes for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed project. Due to the demanding nature of these sequences, she is expected to travel only after wrapping them up. The source stated:

“As the ambassador for a leading beauty brand, Alia remains committed to her global representation duties. She will head to France in the last leg of the prestigious film gala after this critical phase of Love & War shoot is wrapped up.”

Alia Bhatt Reflects on Her Debut at Cannes 2025

Earlier, when reports surfaced that Alia Bhatt would be making her red carpet debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival following the Met Gala, the actress confirmed the news. Taking to her social media, she shared a heartfelt note expressing her excitement, saying that “firsts are always special” and she feels truly grateful for the opportunity. In her own words:

“There’s something absolutely special about firsts, and I’m so excited to make my Festival de Cannes debut this year, an iconic celebration of cinema and self-expression. It is such an honour to represent L’Oréal Paris at the Festival with this year’s theme, ‘Lights, Beauty and Action’. To me, beauty is about celebrating individuality, confidence and self-worth. It’s limitless; it’s unique. I’m proud to stand with a brand that celebrates every woman’s journey and empowers them to shine in their light.”

Alia Bhatt’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra alongside Vedang Raina. However, the film received a lukewarm response from critics. She will next be seen in Yash Raj Films’ action-packed entertainer Alpha, co-starring Sharvari Wagh. Additionally, Alia has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious project Love and War in the pipeline, where she will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.