‘Dipika Has A Tumor In Her Liver’, Revealed Shoaib Ibrahim In His YouTube Vlog, Got Emotional In His Video

Popular Television actor Shoaib Ibrahim has recently posted a new video on his YouTube channel, in which he has informed the fans about the health of his wife Dipika Kakar. He started this video by saying that he has always been open with his fans and shares everything with them through their vlogs. Shoaib then shared some sad news with his fans and revealed that his wife, Dipika, is not well and she is suffering from a serious health issue.

He revealed in the video shared on his YouTube channel that Dipika Kakar has been diagnosed with a tumour in her liver. Shoaib said, ‘Dipika has not been well for a while, she has this problem in her stomach, which is serious. When I was in Chandigarh, Dipika started having stomach pain, and initially, we thought it was due to acidity, and she got it treated, thinking it was an acidity-related problem. But when the pain did not subside, she consulted our family doctor.’

He further added, ‘They gave some antibiotics and asked her to get a blood test done. Then she was on antibiotics till May 5, and when I came back, she was fine. Then, after Papa’s birthday, she started having pain once again, and meanwhile, the blood test report came, which showed that there was an infection in her body. Our doctor asked us to get a CT scan done, and it showed that Dipika has a tumor in her liver.’

Shoaib said, ‘It is as big as a tennis ball in size. It was very shocking for us. After showing Dipika’s report to the doctor, she was advised to be admitted to the hospital. My first concern on hearing about the tumor was whether it could be cancer. Although the CT scan did not indicate cancer, the doctor could not confirm anything yet. More tests were recommended. Dipika has been admitted to the Advanced Hospital for the last three days and has undergone several tests, including a CT scan, sonography, and blood test.’