‘Since When Are Big Lips A Problem?’: Bhumi Pednekar Shuts Down Trolls Amid ‘The Royals’ Backlash

Bhumi Pednekar is once again under the harsh spotlight of social media, this time over her appearance in Netflix’s latest web series The Royals. While the show itself has received lukewarm reviews, many online users have zeroed in on the actor’s lips—speculating whether she’s had cosmetic enhancement and flooding platforms with unkind commentary.

Amid the flurry of criticism, an old interview clip of Bhumi has resurfaced online, where the actor had already tackled such remarks with confidence and poise.

“People Pay Lakhs For That”

The clip, now circulating on Reddit, dates back to 2017 during a group interview with Anupama Chopra, where Bhumi appeared alongside Rajkummar Rao and Ayushmann Khurrana. When asked about the oddest feedback she’d received early in her career, Bhumi responded, “You know, the most bizarre thing someone told me was, ‘Your lips are too big.’” She continued, “I said, since when is that a problem? People pay lakhs of rupees to get that done. They can say the most bizarre things—you should just be aware of who you are and not care.”

Rajkummar and Ayushmann also chimed in during the conversation, sharing how even their eyebrows had once been critiqued as hurdles in the industry.

‘The Royals’ Faces Mixed Reactions

Bhumi stars alongside Ishaan Khatter in The Royals, created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, which dropped on Netflix on May 9. The show, however, has received mixed to negative reactions, with viewers calling out the lack of chemistry between the leads and a shallow plotline.

But what’s gaining more traction than the series itself is the ongoing scrutiny over Bhumi’s appearance. One comment read, “Her lips are doing more acting than her in The Royals,” while another remarked, “It’s like her lips have more personality than the character she’s playing.”

Despite the chatter, Bhumi’s old words ring louder now than ever—an unapologetic reminder that women in the public eye continue to face unrealistic standards and misplaced judgment.