Naomika Saran & Agastya Nanda Spotted Outside Maddock Films Office In Santacruz, People Speculate New On-Screen Couple

Late legendary actor Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter Naomika Saran and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda were recently seen together in Mumbai. During this, both were seen together at the office of a famous production house. Seeing the two together is fuelling speculation about a film. Let us tell you that Naomika Saran, daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia’s daughter Rinke Khanna, is all set to make her Bollywood debut.

Agastya Nanda

After seeing them outside a big production house in Mumbai, discussions about their film have intensified. It is believed that both of them can be seen together as a new on-screen couple. Naomika made a lot of headlines on the internet with her presence during the screening of Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Skyforce’. Now, while coming out of Maddock Films’ office in Santacruz, Naomika is once again seen on the camera.

Naomika Saran

However, Agastya Nanda and Naomika did not come out of the office together; rather, both of them parted ways. First, Naomika comes out and, after seeing the camera, she goes back. After this, Agastya Nanda comes from behind, and then again Naomika is seen coming out with some staff. However, due to road repairs outside the office, she has to struggle a lot to reach her car.

Naomika Saran

At the same time, Agastya and Naomika look at the camera and greet them lovingly. Let us tell you that Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya made his debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film ‘The Archies’, while no announcement has been made about Naomika’s debut film yet. Naomika is the daughter of Rinki Khanna and businessman Sameer Saran. People have also made a lot of comments on this video. One has written, ‘Poor girl, why does she have to debut with flop Agastya Nanda? This pair does not look right’.