Hina Khan Shared a Beautiful Picture In a Pink Outfit After Being Appointed As The Honorary Ambassador of Korea Tourism

Popular small screen actress Hina Khan is seen in a Korean look in her latest post, but there is some other story behind it. Hina Khan, who was recently chosen as the ‘Tourism Ambassador’ of Korea, said that she loves this country very much and feels like a princess here. Sharing the latest video on her official Instagram handle, she wrote in the caption, ‘Fairy in the magical city… Korea feels like a dream, and here I feel like a princess, love Korea.’

Let us tell you that in this video shared on the internet, Hina Khan is seen dressed as a fairy or princess. Her look in a pink-colored outfit looks very beautiful. Seeing this video, people praised her beauty and said, ‘It seems that we are watching the story of Cinderella coming true’. One said, ‘It is a big thing that an Indian is the brand ambassador of Korea Tourism’. Another said, ‘From Kashmiri to Korean, you are amazing in every look’.

Another user said, ‘MashaAllah, you are looking like a princess’. At the same time, many people have said, ‘We are proud of you’. Hina shared a post and said that she has been selected as the ambassador of ‘Korea Tourism’. She is very happy and excited to receive this honor. With the pictures shared on Instagram, Hina thanked the Korea Tourism Organization India.

Sharing the picture on her social media handle, the actress wrote in the caption, ‘I am honored to be selected as the honorary ambassador of Korea Tourism. I am excited to promote the beauty and culture of Korea.’ Hina said that she cannot express in words the happiness she has from this honor. She wrote, ‘I recently came to this beautiful country and my experience in the last few days spent in the country cannot be described in words. From old palaces to roads, Korea is a very beautiful country, whose magic is visible. Thank you, Andrew JH Kim and Korea Tourism Organization India, for this honor.’