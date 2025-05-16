‘Laapataa Ladies’ Star Nitanshi Goel Makes Dazzling First Appearance At Cannes 2025, Wins Over the Internet

The 17-year-old actress made a striking debut at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, radiating poise and charisma on the red carpet. Dressed in an elegant black and gold gown by Jade by Monica and Karishma (MK), Nitanshi attended the screening of Dossier 137 and confidently posed for the cameras, holding her own among seasoned festival regulars.

Nitanshi Goel’s Cannes debut

Styled by celebrity fashion duo Shrey and Urja and dressed by Jade by MK, Nitanshi Goel turned heads on the red carpet in a dramatic black and gold gown that celebrated the richness of Indian craftsmanship. The ensemble featured a strapless neckline and a structured corset bodice that accentuated her waist, adorned with intricate gold floral embroidery.

A voluminous silhouette emerged from the waist, enhanced by a sheer tulle overlay. The gown cascaded into a mermaid-style skirt with a sweeping train, creating an elegant, floor-length statement. The look was elevated with subtle accessories that allowed the outfit to take center stage. Nitanshi opted for a delicate gold swirl choker, sleek serpentine earrings, a few minimalist rings, and a pair of high heels to complete the ensemble. A touch of highlighter added just the right amount of glow.

The Internet gives ‘Phool marks’ to Nitanshi

Nitanshi’s dazzling red carpet look took the internet by storm, with fans and fashion watchers alike swooning over her transformation into a full-fledged star. Channeling her character ‘Phool’ from Laapataa Ladies, she left social media buzzing. The popular fashion watchdog page Diet Sabya declared, “A starrrrrr is born,” capturing the sentiment of thousands. Admirers flooded the comments with praise, and even Netflix India joined in on the celebration, adding to the growing chorus of acclaim, “I say phool marks for this look.” A comment said, “Phool Cannes pohoch gayi( Phool has reached Cannes).”

A fan penned, “Phool bloomed on the red carpet.” Another said, “The camera on the live stream of the red carpet was obsessed with her. Even veterans don’t get this much screen time, as a debutant at Cannes, she did amazing.” A comment read, “Princesscore in every good way.”

Nitanshi’s homage to Bollywood divas

Earlier today, during a press interaction, Nitanshi made a stunning debut at Cannes in a custom-made ivory saree. The centerpiece of her ensemble was a bespoke pearl hair accessory by Be Abhika, adorned with cascading strands of pearls and delicate miniature photo frames. These frames honoured Indian actresses, Madhubala, Rekha, Sridevi, Vyjayanthimala, Hema Malini, Waheeda Rehman, and Nutan creating a heartfelt tribute that beautifully blended style with legacy.

Nitanshi received widespread acclaim for her performance in Kiran Rao’s 2024 film Laapataa Ladies, which also featured Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava.