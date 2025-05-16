Hips Don’t Lie, But Zippers Might: Diljit Dosanjh Blames Shakira For His MET Gala Delay

Diljit Dosanjh may have slayed his MET Gala debut, but the singer-actor is now letting fans in on the chaotic prep that almost kept him from the red carpet—courtesy of none other than Shakira. In a behind-the-scenes video, Diljit revealed that a wardrobe emergency involving the global popstar delayed his grand entrance at fashion’s biggest night.

“We Are Suffering Because of Shakira’s Emergency”

In a recently released 13-minute BTS vlog, Diljit documents everything from early workouts to frantic final fittings at his hotel ahead of the MET Gala. But amid his prep, he hears about drama unfolding next door—Shakira’s zipper had malfunctioned, throwing her team into a last-minute scramble.

“Shakira ki emergency ki wajah se sada kaam suffer ho gaya. But it’s okay… hips don’t lie and she doesn’t lie,” Diljit quips in the video, referencing Shakira’s iconic song with a laugh.

Later in the clip, as he waits to step out, Diljit remarks, “I guess the zipper of Shakira’s broke, that’s why we are late. I knew we would be late because of Shakira.”

Diljit Brings Punjab to the Met Steps

While Shakira’s fashion hiccup may have caused a delay, it didn’t stop Diljit from making a dazzling entrance. Dressed in a regal ivory sherwani, turban and ornate jewellery, Diljit’s look was a homage to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh, designed by Prabal Gurung. The ensemble also featured a ceremonial sword and cape embroidered with a map of Punjab in Gurmukhi script.

“I am trying to bring Punjab to the Met Gala red carpet,” Diljit said proudly in the video. As he prepped in his room, he joked, “We would have won if this was a fancy dress competition.”

“Everyone Will Be Looking at Me”

In an earlier interview when asked which celebrity he was most excited to meet, Diljit cheekily replied, “Don’t take me wrong but I am excited that everybody will be looking at me.”

Diljit’s MET Gala debut was met with praise worldwide. He was voted Best Dressed Celebrity in a Vogue poll, outshining the likes of Zendaya and Rihanna. His night didn’t end at the red carpet either—he was one of the select guests at Anna Wintour’s private dinner, where he sat alongside Shakira, Nicole Scherzinger, and Gayle King.