Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Opened Up On Her Traumatic Experience of Being Molested Inside The Supreme Court of India

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and small screen actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, best known for her role in ‘Choti Sarrdaarni’, recently opened up about a traumatic experience she faced when she was a law student. She will now be seen in ‘Kis Kis ko Pyar Karoon 2’ with Kapil Sharma. Recalling the incident, Nimrit revealed that she was molested inside the Supreme Court of India, a place she considered the safest in a recent interview.

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Talking about this, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia said, “I was molested, sexually harassed in the Supreme Court while the hearing was going on by a senior lawyer. I was in my third year of college and had gone to court to testify in a high-profile case. The courtroom was packed, and the judge was present. I was not the only one who was molested there, there were others as well.”

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

She revealed how she entered the court with the help of a friend of a friend, who was a legal advisor. What started off as a nice meeting soon turned into a painful memory. “There was that man in his robe, I first felt someone’s hand on my butt,” Nimrit said. I thought I was overthinking it. It was very crowded. I looked back, and he was staring straight ahead, not even acknowledging me. But he kept doing it anyway.’

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

Nimrit further said, ‘I moved to another place. He followed me. He touched my hand, then touched my butt again. I was in shock. Tears rolled down my eyes. A senior woman lawyer standing nearby noticed my distress. She asked if I was okay and pointed to the man. When I nodded, she told me that he, too, had molested her that day.’ The woman immediately pulled Nimrit out, slapped the man, and called the authorities.