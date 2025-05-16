Soundarya Sharma Shared A Video Dancing In A Red Saree On ‘Lal Pari’ Song From Housefull 5, Check Inside

Recently released song ‘Laal Pari’ from Akshay Kumar’s film ‘Housefull 5’ is making waves on social media these days and has crossed 50 million views on YouTube. A lot of reels are also being made on the song of this film, which is releasing on June 6. Now, ‘Bigg Boss 16’ fame Soundarya Sharma, who will also be seen in this film, has shared her latest video on this song in a red saree.

Let us tell you that Soundarya Sharma is seen doing a wonderful dance in a red saree on this song and has shared this video on her Instagram account. Sharing the video, the actress has written, ‘Lal Pari in red saree, my own version.’ Soundarya’s fans like this dance a lot. People have praised Soundarya and said, ‘Soundarya, you have done a great dance, you are looking gorgeous’. At the same time, one has said, ‘Great energy, you are a real artist.’

Another said, ‘Soundarya, I have never seen such energy before’. One user said, ‘Your dance steps on this track are amazing, I was waiting for this reel for a long time while you shared the cover photo so long ago’. Another said, ‘Soundarya is fire, she will not bow down, killer moves’. One said, ‘Now she should be declared national crush’.

Let us tell you that the audience is eagerly waiting for Akshay Kumar starrer film ‘Housefull 5’. Many actors are going to be seen in this hit Bollywood series. This film, full of comedy, action, and drama, is directed by Tarun Mansukhani. Its story is written by Sajid Nadiawala, Tarun, and Farhad Samji. Several Bollywood stars are going to be seen in this film from Akshay Kumar to Ritesh Deshmukh and Jacqueline Fernandez.