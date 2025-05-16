‘People Wouldn’t Let Me In Award Function In My Swift, People Own IBHK But Have Audi’, Kalki Koechlin On Show off In Industry

Kalki Koechlin is a famous Bollywood actress who gets immense love from her fans. In a recent interaction with one of the media houses, Kalki Koechlin revealed that she has seen stars spend a lot on themselves to create an image, even sacrificing other necessities. Kalki also revealed that she was stopped many times at award functions for not arriving in a fancy car.

Speaking on the YouTube channel, Kalki said, “For years I used to arrive at award functions in my Swift and my dress was bigger than the car. They would not let my car inside the venue and would stop it, and then I had to show my invitation and tell them who I am.” Kalki revealed that such experiences never stopped her from living life on her own terms and said, “This is who I am, and I want freedom and everything else in life’.

Kalki further said, ‘I don’t want that because I want to be comfortable in my life and do things my way. You are less likely to be recognised when you don’t have a partner, and 100 people don’t follow you. The only problem is the airport. The 1.5 hours I spend at the airport is to my fans because there are constant selfies being taken.’

When asked if it is important for actors to build an image, she said, ‘It is necessary to some extent. If you are a big actor, security is a big issue; there are some crazy people out there, especially after big stars, so I understand the need for some people to have bodyguards and PR.’ Talking about the lengths some actors go to to maintain their image, she said, ‘I know people who live in a small 1 BHK but have an Audi. But for me, freedom is really important.’