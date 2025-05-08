Diljit Dosanjh Shares Hilarious Take On Louis Vuitton Breakfast After MET Gala 2025: See Here!!!

Recently, popularly known singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh kicked off a video by sampling truffle eggs served to him at the Louis Vuitton house. The singer made a striking debut at the 2025 Met Gala, donning an all-white Prabal Gurung couture ensemble inspired by Maharaja Bhupinder Singh. His regal look paid homage to royal heritage while turning heads on the red carpet.

The singer turned heads with his striking ensemble at the 2025 MET Gala, but it’s a playful video that’s now making waves online. A widely shared Instagram clip captures Diljit Dosanjh channeling his inner food vlogger as he humorously reviews the Louis Vuitton breakfast served after the event. Wearing a branded cap and showcasing his signature wit, Diljit offers a tongue-in-cheek critique of the luxury meal, blending fashion and comedy in a way that’s delighting fans across social media.

Diljit Dosanjh began the video by giving viewers a glimpse of his luxurious breakfast experience at the Louis Vuitton residence, where he was served a gourmet dish of truffle eggs. As he took his first bite, he couldn’t resist sharing his candid reaction in his native Punjabi dialect, adding a touch of humor and authenticity to the moment as he described the unique flavor and presentation of the dish. “They say ‘We want to do Louis Vuitton’s breakfast. Come eat Louis Vuitton’s breakfast. This is truffle eggs. They put our hot makhani sauce on the eggs. What is this?”

He continued his review by showcasing half an avocado placed atop a vibrant red soup, elegantly garnished with edible flowers and various condiments. While presenting the dish, the singer remarked, “Wow, what a beautiful, very cute. I wondered what would come next, but they served avocado with all this on top and some tomato. After the MET Gala this is a funny story bro.”

Diljit Dosanjh earned praise for both his striking appearance and his celebration of cultural identity. At the 2025 Met Gala, he seamlessly blended his Punjabi heritage with the event’s Black Dandyism theme. His ensemble featured ornate jewelry, a flowing white cape adorned with Punjabi script, and a traditional sword, drawing admiration for its bold and meaningful expression.

The fashion gala took place at the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan. Alongside Diljit, several prominent Indian celebrities attended, including Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, and renowned designers Sabyasachi, Manish Malhotra, and Prabal Gurung.