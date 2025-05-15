‘Bollywood Is In Recession’: Kalki Koechlin Speaks Out On Industry-Wide Crisis

Actor Kalki Koechlin has weighed in on the growing conversation around the decline of the Hindi film industry, stating bluntly that “Bollywood is in recession.” During a recent appearance on the podcast Aleena Dissects, Kalki joined the growing chorus of filmmakers and insiders who are raising concerns about the creative and financial slump gripping Bollywood.

“Everything is stalled”

Speaking candidly, Kalki said, “Recession ho raha hai… does everyone know that? There is a Bollywood recession, that’s why they are re-releasing everything. There is no content. Whatever they are making is not working… that’s why everything is stalled.”

The actor went on to highlight the sheer unpredictability of the business at the moment. “Kyunki kisiko pata nahi kya chal raha hai… kya nahi chal raha hai… kuch predictions nahi ho raha hai… so everything is stalled… creative teams are being fired and rehired. They just don’t know why it’s not working,” she added, pointing to a deep crisis of confidence within the industry.

No one is immune

Kalki also noted how the downturn has impacted the entire ecosystem—from top producers to small-time actors. “From top to bottom, I’ve spoken to people… and at the top, they’re like, ‘Seven films, crores of money being spent, and they can’t find a platform to release.’ And there are smaller actors who haven’t had work in two years.”

Her remarks come at a time when several big-budget Bollywood films have failed to perform at the box office, with industry insiders increasingly blaming a lack of original content and direction.

Anurag Kashyap echoed similar concerns

Kalki’s comments mirror recent statements made by her ex-husband, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who criticised Bollywood for its creative stagnation. Kashyap recently revealed that he’s shifting focus to the South Indian film industry, citing a lack of inspiration and opportunity in Hindi cinema.

With both established stars and respected filmmakers sounding the alarm, the chorus of voices calling for a reset in Bollywood is only growing louder.