Royal Fables, On Behalf Of 565 Princely States Slams ‘The Royals’s False Narratives, ‘Your Serial..’ Read More!!!

Amid a flurry of mixed reviews, the Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar-led series The Royals has come under scrutiny for allegedly presenting ‘false narratives’. Since its premiere on Netflix on May 9, 2025, The Royals has been in the spotlight. Its opulent sets, lavish costumes, and grand palaces, along with the portrayal of a regal family and their internal dramas, quickly captured public attention. Set in the fictional city of Morpur, the story follows an independent CEO who becomes entangled with a declining royal family and its heir to the throne.

While some viewers praised the show for its lavish presentation and refreshing appeal, others criticized it for an uneven storyline, over-the-top drama, and more. Now, a new controversy has emerged as Royal Fables accuses The Royals of promoting “false narratives” in its portrayal.

Royal Fables slams The Royals for stereotyping Royal families in India

Royal Fables, a cultural platform founded by Anshu Khanna to spotlight the true legacy of India’s royal families, recently addressed concerns through their official Instagram account. In an open letter directed at Netflix India and the creators of the show “The Royal,” they criticized the portrayal of India’s royal families as misleading and superficial. Representing the collective voice of 565 erstwhile princely states, the letter challenges the series for promoting inaccurate narratives and diminishing the historical and cultural depth of the royals’ legacy.

“First off, royal families are not poor. They are not selling their palaces or making money from bat poop. They are land owners and inheritors of a rich legacy that they are monetising.”

Royal Fables highlighted that preserving palaces isn’t easy, and today’s heirs have become heritage entrepreneurs, raising funds legally to sustain their legacy. Rather than selling off art or living idle lives, many royals are educated and active—as politicians, cultural patrons, and more. Royal women, too, carry themselves with subtle elegance and purpose, not just tradition. The note concluded with this reflection:

“Our humble request is that next time when you profile The Royals who are true custodians of Indian history, just be sensitive to their mishaps and do some research and homework.”

Netizens respond to Royals Fable’s claims against The Royals

When Royals Fables posted the letter online, reactions were mixed. Some praised the platform for challenging misleading portrayals in the show, while others saw it as an overreaction. One user noted that no single show can represent India’s royal heritage, writing:

“Lol, the show never called Royal families poor. Just one particular family is in debt. Really weird how this is your area of concern right now.” Another user supported the platform and commented, “Well said, our Royals are representatives of our ancient Heritage and culture. And they are helping restore that. If they are born into their legacy, and that’s their destiny, let’s not put them down as they represent India and our ancestors. ” See the post here.

About The Royals

The Royals, a Netflix series directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, premiered on May 9, 2025. Starring Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, and others, it earned praise for its production design and lead performances but faced criticism for its unoriginal and emotionally flat writing.