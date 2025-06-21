Bros Before ‘Khushi’? Orry’s Bromance Anthem Leaves Vedang Climbing For Cover!

Social media sensation Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, is once again making headlines—this time for his hilarious car ride antics with Bollywood newbie Vedang Raina. Known for partying with the who’s who of star kids, Orry dropped a new video featuring Vedang that has the internet both laughing and cringing.

On Saturday, Orry posted a video on Instagram showcasing his ‘bromance’ with Vedang, who is currently dating The Archies co-star Khushi Kapoor. In the clip, the two are seen vibing in a car alongside a friend, with Orry energetically lip-syncing to the cheeky and provocative track I Ain’t Gay by Biscuit Beats. The comedic song humorously denies homoerotic behavior while describing it in detail—a choice that left Vedang looking visibly mortified and trying to make a literal escape by climbing out the car window.

Captioning the post, Orry wrote, “Bro + Romance is just bromance.” Vedang took to the comments in mock distress, writing, “Koi mujhe bachao.” Janhvi Kapoor joined in on the fun, commenting, “U see why you can’t call yourself conservative,” while Arjun Kapoor added, “Subtle as always.”

Fans, meanwhile, were thoroughly entertained. One joked, “Bro was traumatised,” while another added, “This bromance got him speedrunning life.” Others couldn’t resist teasing about Khushi Kapoor’s reaction. A user quipped, “Orry don’t steal Vedang from Khushi!!” while another joked, “Meanwhile Khushi trying to take kushi out of Orry.”

For those unaware, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina made their acting debuts in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. While the duo has never officially confirmed their relationship, their frequent appearances and Khushi’s recent post flaunting a V+K pendant pretty much sealed the deal.

On the work front, Vedang is set to star in an upcoming romantic drama directed by Imtiaz Ali, opposite Sharvari and Diljit Dosanjh. Sharing his excitement on Instagram, he wrote, “Any actor’s dream. Can’t wait to start this journey with the most amazing and talented group of artists.”