CBFC Slashes Superman’s Kiss Scene In India: Fans Call It ‘Odd and Jarring’

James Gunn’s Superman has finally hit theatres across the globe, including India, on Friday, July 11. While Indian fans got to witness the much-anticipated reboot of the DC Universe featuring David Corenswet as the new Superman, they weren’t watching the same version as global audiences. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has made multiple edits to the film, including muting expletives and, most notably, chopping out a 33-second kiss between Superman and Lois Lane, played by Rachel Brosnahan.

The CBFC’s version mutes several swear words and omits two major romantic visuals between the leads. One of these moments occurs early in the film during their first on-screen interaction. However, the more glaring cut comes later— the iconic floating kiss between Superman and Lois, prominently featured in the trailer, has been significantly trimmed. The entire sequence has been reduced to a blink-and-miss moment, leaving audiences surprised.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, CBFC officials objected to the ‘sensual nature’ of the kiss and asked for its removal. This decision has triggered online debates, especially among those who attended early screenings in India. “It felt odd because the cut was very apparent,” a viewer told Hindustan Times. Another audience member remarked, “They kept the violent fight scenes but deleted a kiss—what’s the logic?”

The board also removed an 8-second clip involving a ‘foul gesture’, further fuelling criticism. The cuts arrive on the heels of another CBFC controversy—replacing a middle finger emoji in F1 with a fist, leading to a flood of memes and questions about censorship norms.

The broader debate about the CBFC’s handling of Hollywood films for Indian audiences is far from new. Over the years, many international titles have faced similar edits, often diluting scenes that are central to the film’s tone or story.

Directed by James Gunn, Superman stars David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, Nicholas Hoult, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced and Edi Gathegi. The film has received glowing reviews internationally, with fans praising Gunn’s fresh take on the beloved superhero.