Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe In Canada Comes Under Attack, Gunshots Fired, Investigation Underway: Deets Inside!

Kapil Sharma’s newly launched Kap’s Cafe in Surrey, Canada, was recently targeted in a shooting incident. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and an investigation is currently underway. Kapil Sharma, one of India’s most popular comedian-actors, had recently ventured into the restaurant business with the opening of Kap’s Cafe in Surrey, British Columbia. His foray into hospitality was warmly welcomed by fans in Canada and globally, but the cafe soon became the scene of an unexpected and disturbing act of violence.

Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe Came Under Attack

In the early hours of Thursday, July 10, 2025, at around 1:50 a.m. local time, multiple gunshots rang out outside Kap’s Cafe. Surrey Police reported that some staff members were inside the cafe at the time of the incident, but fortunately, no injuries were reported. Authorities later found around ten bullet holes in the front windows of the cafe, underscoring the seriousness of the attack.

Surrey Police has initiated an investigation into the shooting incident at Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe

The incident left the local community and Kapil Sharma’s fans shocked. Surrey Police confirmed that an investigation was in progress and still in its early stages. Staff Sgt. Lindsey Houghton stated that links to other incidents and possible motives were being explored. A clearer picture of the situation was expected to emerge once the initial investigation concluded.

Reports suggest a Khalistani connection behind the shooting incident at Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe

As law enforcement agencies work to uncover the full details of the incident, media reports, including one from NDTV, have suggested a possible Khalistani connection to the shooting. According to these reports, Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi has reportedly claimed responsibility for the gunfire at Kap’s Cafe. While officials have not yet issued any formal confirmation, the suspected involvement of extremist groups has sparked serious concern among fans.

Kapil Sharma and His Team Respond to the Kap’s Cafe Shooting Incident

The attack occurred merely days after the grand opening of Kap’s Cafe. In light of the recent incident, the team at Kap’s Cafe shared a heartfelt statement on Instagram, expressing their deep sorrow. The statement read: “We opened Kap’s Cafe with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up.”

Kap’s Cafe, situated in Surrey—a city celebrated for its vibrant South Asian community—was created as a welcoming space where people could come together over coffee, engage in meaningful conversations, and celebrate Indian culture. The message also expressed gratitude to those who had extended their support through kind and encouraging words.

“Your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM mean more than you know. This cafe exists because you believe in what we’re building together. Let’s stand firm against violence and ensure Kap’s Cafe remains a place of warmth and community. From all of us at Kap’s Cafe, thank you and see you soon, under better skies.”

As the investigation progresses, authorities and the community are working to prevent such violent acts from hindering the mission of creating safe and inclusive spaces. Meanwhile, Kap’s Cafe remains temporarily closed as the team copes with the traumatic incident.