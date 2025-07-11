Pakistan Actress Humaira Asghar Ali May Have Died 9 Months Ago, Say Police Investigators

Pakistani actor and social media personality Humaira Asghar Ali, whose decayed body was discovered in her Karachi apartment on Tuesday, is now believed to have died nearly nine months ago—possibly in October 2024. This shocking revelation comes after the Karachi Police reviewed her call detail records, which indicated her phone was last active around that time, and neighbours also recalled last seeing her in September-October.

Karachi Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed, who conducted the post-mortem, confirmed that Humaira’s body was in a “very advanced stage of decomposition”, suggesting she had been dead for several months. The autopsy earlier hinted at a month-old death, but newer findings have extended that timeline drastically. Her absence on social media since September 2024 only adds to the mystery, as no posts or interactions had been recorded since then.

Two senior police officials informed Arab News that Humaira’s electricity was disconnected in October due to non-payment, and no alternative power sources were found in the home. “She likely passed away between paying her last bills and the electricity disconnection. There weren’t even candles in the apartment,” said one official, adding that jars of food in the house had rusted and expired over six months ago.

Since the only other apartment on her floor was unoccupied, the odour from her decomposing body did not alarm neighbours. By the time someone returned to the building in February, the smell had faded. Investigators also noted that a balcony door had been left open, and water pipes in the apartment were rusted and dry, pointing to long-term neglect.

Initially, police said her family declined to claim the body. But her brother, Naveed Asghar, has now arrived in Karachi to take possession after undergoing a mandatory DNA test due to the unrecognisable state of the remains. Naveed revealed that Humaira had moved from Lahore to Karachi seven years ago and had since become distant from the family, only visiting occasionally. “We were shocked by what happened.

My father even told officials they could bury her in Karachi if there was an emergency,” he said, further questioning why no one from the media investigated her landlord, who had filed the rent complaint that led to her discovery.