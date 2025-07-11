Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Shooting ‘Fashion’ With Kangana Ranaut: “I Wore 110-120 Costumes” Read Here!

Priyanka Chopra recently reminisced about her time working with Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse in the 2008 film Fashion. The global icon has come a long way since her Bollywood days, captivating audiences in India before making her mark in Hollywood with an inspiring career journey. Currently, Priyanka is focused on international projects, including her latest release, Heads of State, where she stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. Despite her Hollywood success, fans continue to miss seeing her on the Indian big screen.

Amidst her busy global schedule, the actress recently reminisced about her time on Madhur Bhandarkar’s 2008 blockbuster Fashion, where she shared the screen with Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse.

Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Wore 110 to 120 Outfits During the Shoot of Fashion

Priyanka Chopra recently reflected on key moments from her career during a candid chat with Vogue. She spoke about one of her early milestones — shooting for Madhur Bhandarkar’s Fashion, a film that proved to be a major turning point for her. Looking at a still from the movie, Priyanka fondly revisited those days and shared how, back then, she had been in the industry for only about four years and felt quite nervous about leading a female-centric film. The actress shared: “Fashion. This was 2008, around that time, and this is one of my first female-led movies. I had been in movies for like 4 years or something, so I was really nervous about it. I worked on it for like 6 months.”

She also fondly looked back on working with her talented co-stars Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse in the film. Priyanka reminisced about Kangana’s powerful portrayal of a troubled model, which earned both of them prestigious awards for their performances. Reflecting on her own role as Meghna Mathur, Priyanka shared how she underwent over 100 costume changes to authentically depict the journey of a model.

“It was just a really life-changing movie, and I had 120 or 110 costume changes in the film because it was like the life of this model. I remember that it was really talked about, that I wore like 110 outfits in this movie because it was Fashion.”

Netizens React to Priyanka Chopra’s Nostalgic Recollection of ‘Fashion’ Days

When Priyanka Chopra spoke about Fashion, fans were instantly transported back to her Bollywood days, praising her incredible journey into becoming a global icon. Taking to the Reddit comment section, one user remarked: “Kaafi inspirational! How to carry oneself, how to talk to the who’s who of Hollywood and look attractive, intelligent, and admirable doing it, how to own the room you walk in, yeh sab Priyanka se seekh sakte hai. I am in awe of her.” Another netizen penned, “She has versatility in both acting and dancing, the complete package as a Hindi film heroine.”

About Fashion Movie

Released in 2008, Fashion told the story of Meghna Mathur, a small-town girl who rises to become a top supermodel. The film explored the darker realities of the glamour industry and featured notable performances from Kangana Ranaut, Arbaaz Khan, Raj Babbar, Mugdha Godse, and others. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Fashion received critical acclaim and enjoyed moderate success at the box office.