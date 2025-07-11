‘Mera Mazaak Udate Ho’: Ajay Devgn Reacts To Viral ‘Pehla Tu’ Step, Says Even That Was Tough

Ajay Devgn may be known for his intense action roles and stoic screen presence, but his latest dance move in Pehla Tu Duja Tu from Son of Sardaar 2 has turned him into an unexpected meme sensation. The quirky hook step—featuring a deadpan Ajay moving just one hand—has set social media ablaze, with fans jokingly calling it “peak effort” from the action star. And now, the actor has finally reacted to the viral frenzy, admitting the move wasn’t as easy as it looks.

At a recent promotional event for Son of Sardaar 2, Ajay was asked about his now-iconic move from the song, which also stars Mrunal Thakur. When quizzed on how difficult or easy it was to pull off, Ajay said with a laugh, “Aaplog mera mazaak udaate ho. Mere liye ye bhi karna bahut mushkil hai.” (You all keep making fun of me, but even this was really difficult for me.)

He cheekily added, “Toh maine kar diya, uske liye aap shukr guzaar rahiye.” (So I did it, and you all should be thankful!)

The internet has had a field day since the track dropped. One user joked, “Ajay Devgn walks into the frame, moves a body part & somehow makes it go viral.” Another wrote, “@ajaydevgn ki film main sabse bada scam choreographers karte hai. Actor hilega nahi, producer se paise poorey milenge.” (In Ajay’s film, choreographers pull the biggest scam. The actor won’t dance, but they’ll still charge full from the producer!)

The quirky step has sparked comparisons to his Po Po track from the original Son of Sardaar, but fans claim Pehla Tu has taken Ajay’s signature ‘non-dance dance’ to a whole new level of meme gold.

About Son of Sardaar 2

The sequel features a packed ensemble with Ajay Devgn and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles, and a supporting cast that includes Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Chunky Panday, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Sharat Saxena, and the late Mukul Dev. Son of Sardaar 2 is set to hit theatres on July 25, 2025.