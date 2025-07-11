Asha Bhosle Is Alive, Confirms Son Anand After Fake Death Post Goes Viral

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle became the target of a shocking social media hoax after a Facebook post falsely claimed her death. The post, shared by a user named Shabana Shaikh, featured an image of the veteran singer with a garland digitally added around her neck—an element traditionally associated with someone’s demise. The caption read, “Famous singer Asha Bhosle passed away in a musical era (01 July 2025),” sending fans and followers into panic.

However, her son Anand Bhosle has swiftly quashed the rumours, calling the viral post completely fake. Speaking to ETimes, Anand said plainly, “It’s untrue,” putting an end to the growing speculation and concern over the singer’s health.

Asha Bhosle, who is 90, has made several public appearances in recent weeks. She was last seen attending the special re-release premiere of Rekha’s iconic film Umrao Jaan, where she was accompanied by her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle. In a heartwarming moment captured on camera at the event, Asha was seen singing Dil Cheez Kya Hai, with Rekha and director Muzaffar Ali joining her on stage—proof of her active presence in the public eye and continuing engagement with music and cinema.

The singer’s fans were quick to call out the morbid hoax, condemning the spread of such insensitive misinformation. Many demanded that stricter action be taken against those spreading death rumours for attention or clicks.

With a career spanning over eight decades, Asha Bhosle is an undisputed icon of Indian music. She has lent her voice to countless classics like Dum Maaro Dum, Chura Liya Hai Tumne, Yeh Mera Dil, and Piya Tu Ab Toh Aaja. She has sung in multiple Indian languages and has been the recipient of the Padma Vibhushan and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, among several other honours.

For now, her son’s firm denial brings relief to millions of fans worldwide—and a reminder not to believe everything that surfaces on the internet.