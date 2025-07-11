Kapil Sharma’s Canada Café Breaks Silence After Shooting, Vows ‘We Are Not Giving Up’

A day after a shocking gunfire attack rattled Kap’s Café in Surrey, Canada, the eatery linked to comedian Kapil Sharma has issued a heartfelt statement, thanking the community for standing by them during this unexpected ordeal. Taking to Instagram Stories, the café team expressed both their sorrow and their determination to keep going.

The message began with, “A Message from the Heart: We opened Kap’s Café with hopes of bringing warmth, community, and joy through delicious coffee and friendly conversation. To have violence intersect with that dream is heartbreaking. We are processing this shock, but we are not giving up.”

Still in its early days of business, the café extended deep gratitude to its supporters, writing, “Thank you for your support, your kind words, prayers, and memories shared via DM. Let’s stand firm against violence and ensure Kap’s Café remains a place of warmth and community. See you soon under better skies.” The message also acknowledged the swift action by the Surrey Police Department in British Columbia.

The terrifying incident occurred around 1:50 am on Wednesday, when eight shots were fired at the café. While initial reports were unclear about the motive, a sinister twist emerged later when Harjit Singh Laddi, a known member of banned Khalistani group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), claimed responsibility. In a video statement, Laddi alleged that the shooting was in retaliation for remarks Kapil Sharma had previously made about Nihangs, a Sikh warrior order.

This incident casts a shadow over Kapil Sharma’s otherwise high-profile season, especially with the return of The Kapil Sharma Show on Netflix. The café, launched just a week ago by Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath, was meant to be a warm, welcoming space for locals.

Now, with shaken nerves and global headlines, the couple and their team are hoping to restore normalcy and safety soon. Whether customers feel comfortable returning remains to be seen, but the spirit of the café — and its message — remains firm.