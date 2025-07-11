‘Wrote 900 Pages By Hand, They Ghosted Me’: Anurag Kashyap Slams Netflix For Dumping His ‘Maximum City’ Series

Director Anurag Kashyap has launched a scathing critique of Netflix, accusing the platform of ghosting him after he poured his heart into a 900-page handwritten script for an adaptation of Suketu Mehta’s Maximum City. In a chat with The Juggernaut, Anurag said the project meant everything to him, but Netflix pulled the plug without any explanation.

“I had invested over one and a half years in Maximum City,” he revealed. “I handwrite my scripts — all 900 pages. So when someone tosses that aside, without even the courtesy of a conversation, it breaks you.” He said he wasn’t just frustrated — he imploded. “That’s the reason I fell sick. This was a total emotional investment. And they ghosted me.”

‘They Don’t Understand India’

Anurag further criticised the leadership of Netflix, naming co-CEO Ted Sarandos directly. “They believe the bulls**t that the India office tells them. They are doing exactly what bad television did to India — just now it’s behind a paywall,” he fumed. “Netflix doesn’t understand what makes me so angry… They couldn’t even say, ‘We’re not doing this.’”

Kashyap has now cut ties with everyone associated with the project, saying, “I don’t know what the producer did, I just don’t care anymore.” He slammed Netflix’s approach to Indian content, alleging their strategy is killing creativity and delivering subpar shows that alienate real Indian audiences.

What’s Next for Anurag?

Though his passion project remains shelved, Anurag recently served as executive producer on Stolen, directed by debutant Karan Tejpal. His last directorial, Kennedy, is yet to hit Indian theatres. As an actor, Kashyap will next be seen in Rifle Club and Vetrimaaran’s Viduthalai Part 2.