Chunky Panday Revealed He Attended A Funeral To Earn Some Money For His Survival, Deets Inside

‘I’m joking’, fame Chunky Panday recently appeared in Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Housefull 5’, sharing the screen with actors like Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Nana Patekar, and others. He has also appeared in the film ‘Detective Sherdil’, in which he shared the screen with Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Diljit Dosanjh. The story is based on the greed for money. In a recent interview, Chunky told how he once attended a funeral to earn some money.

In an interview with one of the media houses, Chunky Panday recalled a memorable experience from the early days of his career. He said, ‘That was my mistake. Yes, I attended the funeral, but not of my own free will. See, in those days, there was no source of income for actors other than attending events or doing films.’ He revealed that once an event organiser invited him to attend an event in which he was asked to wear white clothes, which he thought was just the dress code.

However, when he reached there, he realised that it was a funeral and the crowd was shocked to see him there. Sharing the funeral incident and the money, he said, ‘I suddenly saw a dead body in front of me and thought the organiser had died.’ He soon realised that he was invited to a funeral. To invite him to such an event, the organiser jokingly said, ‘If you cry, you will get a little more money.’

Since Chunky is not very emotional, he ignored the crying. However, another actor cried a lot at the funeral and reportedly got ₹50,000 for it. Talking about ‘Detective Sherdil’, this film is a mixture of mystery and dark comedy, and its story has been highly praised. The cast also includes Sumit Vyas, Banita Sandhu, and Kashmira Irani.